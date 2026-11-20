My pal Wayne and I have a plan.

Pitch a tent near the Delaware Water Gap. Hike up to Sunfish Pond. Then wrap it all up with dinner at the Walpack Inn.

For a while, I wasn’t sure that last part would ever happen.

I’ve always been intrigued by the Walpack Inn in Sussex County. When it went up for sale in late 2024, a lot of people figured that was the end of it.

So when I saw what the Inn posted on Facebook Thursday, I let out a little cheer.

‘Please help us spread the word’

“We would like to announce that the Walpack Inn is no longer for sale,” the Heigis family wrote in a Facebook post.

The family thanked the staff who stuck with them “through this uncertain time” and the loyal customers who “continued to make the adventurous trip to Walpack.”

Gift cards are available again, and new merchandise is coming in time for the holidays.

The family also had one request: “Please help us spread the word, as many believe the Walpack Inn sold or closed its doors.”

Consider this me spreading the word.

A little Walpack history

The Inn started in 1945 as a steak-and-spaghetti restaurant in a stone house on Route 615, according to its own history page.

In 1949, Louise and Adam, a Bergen County couple, took over. Lobster dinners went for $1.25, with french fries and cole slaw, and drew people from as far away as New York City.

Their son Jim came home from hotel and restaurant school in 1960 and started baking the brown bread the Inn is still famous for.

A few more fun facts from the Inn’s history:

The greenhouse dining room opened in 1975. It looks out over the valley and the Kittatinny Mountains, and deer graze on the lawn at dusk.

The Beach Boys played on the lawn in the 1980s.

The town was originally spelled with two Ls. A sign painter liked it better with one, and it stuck.

What people are saying

The Inn’s post drew thousands of reactions and hundreds of comments. Here are a few:

“Been going since 1981. … The scallops, the bread, the salad bar. … the view, the ambiance. So many, many memories there.” — Tammy

“Awesome our January family tradition of dinner there will continue.” — Carol

“We were just there! Happy we don’t have to worry about it being the ‘last time’ every time now!” — Sarah

“My favorite birthday dinner place.” — Constance

“I was introduced as a little girl. … Walpack is magical!” — Deborah

“Wonderful news. Now, bring back feeding the deer.” — Sal

“Bring on the Christmas cookies!” — Angela

Sunfish Pond, a glacial lake on the Appalachian Trail in Warren County. (National Park Service) Sunfish Pond, a glacial lake on the Appalachian Trail in Warren County. (National Park Service)

The plan

I’ve written about awesome hikes and drives all over New Jersey. My homeland is South Jersey, but it’s been my goal to do more hiking in northwest New Jersey, where Wayne lives.

We’ve been trying to get together to hit the Walpack area, get a great hike in and finish with an awesome dinner at the Inn. Maybe we’ll even meet some of Walpack’s 7 residents.

I’ve always been fascinated by the out-of-the-way places in the nation’s most densely populated state.

Sunfish Pond is a glacial lake on the Appalachian Trail in Warren County. The most popular route starts at the Dunnfield Creek Natural Area off Route 80 and runs about 7.9 miles round trip, according to Tom at njhiking.com.

Tom warns that it’s very rocky, with several rock-hop stream crossings. It’s not a walk in the park.

That’s fine with me. After 7.9 miles of rocks, I’ll have earned the brown bread.

Maybe a winter hike is in our near future!

So, have you been to the Walpack Inn? What do you always order?

See you in the valley.