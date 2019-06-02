Person goes missing in Lake Hopatcong

HOPATCONG — The search continues on Sunday morning for a person who never resurfaced at Lake Hoptacong on Saturday.

State Police told NBC 4 New York dive teams and their aviation and marine units were part of the search for the person who was last seen in Henderson Cove section of the lake in Morris and Sussex counties around 11 a.m.

The Daily Voice reported a person had gone overboard from a boat, sometime in the morning and hadn't come up as of 4 p.m., according to a Lake Hopatcong Marine spokesman.

The search went into the night before being called off nearly 9 hours later and will continue on Sunday morning, according to police.

Witnesses told the New Jersey Herald a male was in distress but did not know where he was before falling into the water.

The 9 mile long Lake Hoptacong, which is one mile wide, is part of Hopatcong State Park with boating, fishing and swimming

State Police did not immediately return a message on Sunday morning.

