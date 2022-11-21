Man pimped teen girl, 17, out of Tinton Falls, NJ motel, prosecutors say

TINTON FALLS — A man is accused of prostituting a teenager out of a motel just off the Garden State Parkway.

Jerome Harbour, 41, of Tinton Falls, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 16, after police received a call of a minor in crisis, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.

The call included information that a 17-year-old female was in need of help somewhere in the area of Tinton Falls or Eatontown, prosecutors said. A search brought officers to a motel near the GSP/Route 18/Route 36 interchange.

Cops then knocked on Harbour's motel room. When he answered, he told officers he had no idea about where the girl was, but cops soon found the girl hidden inside the room, according to officials.

Prosecutors said that inside the room, cops also found cocaine, oxycodone, and two types of prescription tranquilizers. A follow-up investigation found that Harbour had thrown away the girl's cell phone.

Harbor is charged with first-degree promoting prostitution of a child, third-degree endangering the welfare of a child via sexual conduct, third-degree endangering the welfare of a child via non-sexual conduct, third-degree hindering apprehension, four separate third-degree narcotics offenses, fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, and fourth-degree obstruction of justice.

As of Monday, he is being held at Monmouth County jail awaiting a detention hearing.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

