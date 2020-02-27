Man missing for more than a week in South Jersey

A man last seen two days after Valentine's Day remained missing on Thursday.

State Police said Andrew Shelley, 38, of Medford, was last seen checking out of a room at the Holly Motel in Southampton.

He got on a bicycle and headed south on Route 206, according to police.

Shelly, who suffers from depression, has been known to seek shelter in abandoned houses.

State Police ask anyone with information about Shelly's whereabouts to contact State Police at 609- 859-2282. Anonymous tips are welcome.

