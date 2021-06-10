Man killed by lightning at NJ golf course during storm

WESTAMPTON — A man was struck by lightning Wednesday afternoon at the Burlington Country Club while he was trying to get out of a sudden thunderstorm.

Police said the man was between the sixth and seventh holes in the 90 degree heat when a thunderstorm suddenly developed around 3:30 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not release his name.

CBS Philly reported the man was in his 60s or 70s and was on his way to seek shelter from the storm that was hit by lightning.

"That's a nasty little storm cell. Very isolated but it was definitely spitting out heavy rain, lots of lightning, and possibly some hail," New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said.

Thunderstorm that popped up over the Burlington Country Club (Radarscope)

It was the first fatal lightning strike in New Jersey since Viktor Ovsyankin, 71, was struck while watching a soccer game at Northern Valley High School in Demarest in 2012 according to the National Lightning Safety Council.

The National Weather Service also reports a tree came down on an apartment building off Sullivan Way in Ewing and more than an inch of rain fell in an hour in Brick.

Lightning also hit a utility pole in Lakewood on New Hampshire Avenue, according to the Lakewood Scoop.

