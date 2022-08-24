LINDEN — A man suffered serious injuries after he jumped from a second-story window to escape a three-alarm house fire.

Linden police and fire units responded to a home on Essex Avenue just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday on reports of a fire, according to the police department's Facebook page. Upon arrival, they found the 46-year-old man laying on the ground outside of the home and immediately began to render aid.

He was treated at the scene, then taken to Newark University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

A 50-year-old woman was treated for minor injuries and transported to Robert Wood Johnson Barnabas Health Rahway Hospital for further evaluation, according to police.

A third resident was not injured, according to MyCentralJersey.com.

It took 90 minutes for authorities to bring the fire under control. The damage was extensive, making the structure uninhabitable, according to Linden Fire Chief William Hasko Jr., who spoke to MyCentralJersey.com.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but does not appear to be suspicious, according to MyCentralJersey.com.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.