Man in wheelchair shot on Paterson, NJ street, report says
PATERSON — A man was shot at multiple times as he sat in a wheelchair late Sunday afternoon, according to a local news report.
Passaic County Senior Assistant Prosecutor Evan Mongiardo said police responded at 5 p.m. to reports of gunfire at the intersection of Park Avenue and East 22nd Street on Paterson's Eastside.
Police told RLS Metro Breaking News that Shot Spotter detected eight gunshots.
There was evidence of a shooting but no one was at that location when police arrived. St. Joseph’s University Medical Center later reported that a 35-year-old man had been brought to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.
The circumstances of the shooting and the identity of the victim were not released by Mongiardo.
EMS unit flagged down after shooting
An EMS unit passing by the shooting scene was flagged down and brought the man to St. Joseph's.
The man was already recovering from a previous shooting, according to RLS.
Mongiardo could not confirm if the victim was in a wheelchair.
Paterson Mayor Sayegh said that 2022 marked the third consecutive year that the city confiscated 200 guns. There were 27 homicides in Paterson in 2022 and 101 shooting incidents, a 10% reduction from 2021, according to the mayor.
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.