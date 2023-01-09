Man in wheelchair shot on Paterson, NJ street, report says

PATERSON — A man was shot at multiple times as he sat in a wheelchair late Sunday afternoon, according to a local news report.

Passaic County Senior Assistant Prosecutor Evan Mongiardo said police responded at 5 p.m. to reports of gunfire at the intersection of Park Avenue and East 22nd Street on Paterson's Eastside.

Police told RLS Metro Breaking News that Shot Spotter detected eight gunshots.

There was evidence of a shooting but no one was at that location when police arrived. St. Joseph’s University Medical Center later reported that a 35-year-old man had been brought to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

The circumstances of the shooting and the identity of the victim were not released by Mongiardo.

EMS unit flagged down after shooting

An EMS unit passing by the shooting scene was flagged down and brought the man to St. Joseph's.

The man was already recovering from a previous shooting, according to RLS.

Mongiardo could not confirm if the victim was in a wheelchair.

Paterson Mayor Sayegh said that 2022 marked the third consecutive year that the city confiscated 200 guns. There were 27 homicides in Paterson in 2022 and 101 shooting incidents, a 10% reduction from 2021, according to the mayor.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

NJ mayors who make 6-figure salaries As of 2023, there are at least a dozen full-time mayors around New Jersey making six-figure salaries for their positions.

Newark, Woodbridge and Elizabeth have helped lead the pack. Jersey City, Paterson, Edison and Wayne more recently adjusted their pay for the elected post.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

