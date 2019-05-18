Man goes to Newark to shoot heroin and injures 2 cops, police say

NEWARK — A Monmouth County man has been charged with assaulting two police officers with his car after they spotted him shooting heroin early Saturday morning.

Jacob Wolski, 30, of Aberdeen, was seen about 2:13 a.m. in his car on Charleston and Spruce streets in the city's Central Ward. Police were called by someone who said that the man appeared to be sick.

Police said that he appeared to be doing drugs. When they approached the car and leaned in, Wolski sped away while the two officers were holding on.

One officer suffered a hand injury while the other had a minor head injury. Both were released from the hospital Saturday morning.

Although Wolski drove away, police already had his license plate and authorities eventually tracked him down in Edison, where they charged him with drug possession.

He was being held Saturday at the Monmouth County jail because Marlboro had a warrant for his arrest.

Newark police charged him with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, eluding, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of heroin.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Saturday whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com .