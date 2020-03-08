Man fondled self, pushed baby stroller in NJ Target store – cops

HOWELL — Police are looking for a man who they say fondled himself as he walked around a Target store, pushing an infant in a baby stroller on Saturday afternoon.

The man began a flirtatious conversation with a female employee after entering the store on Route 9 in Howell around 3 p.m. and asked where the men’s underwear section was located, according to Howell police.

Once in the department, the man "made a comment about size and motioned towards his groin. It was reported he was 'obviously excited' about the conversation," police said.

Surveillance video captured images of the man walking around the around the store with the baby in a stroller fondling himself as he "watched" women, police said. He eventually left the store and drove off in a blue four door sedan, possibly a Hyundai Sonata.

Car used by man police say walked around Target in Howell fondling himself (Howell police)

Police said the man is described as having a tall, thin build, and was wearing tight, jogger-style pants.

The child was an actual infant, not a doll, according to police.

Police asked anyone with additional information about this incident to call them at 732-938-4111.

