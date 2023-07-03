Man escapes police while being taken to NJ jail

CLIFTON — Police are looking for a prisoner who escaped officer custody while being transported to Passaic County before dawn on Monday.

Isaiah Felix, 20, got away from officers at the secure entrance to the prison on Main Street in Paterson called the sally port around 4 a.m., according to Clifton police. Officers gave chase to Felix and conducted an unsuccessful yard-to-yard search in the area of Grand and Mill Streets for several hours.

Police did not disclose the circumstances of how Felix was able to get away from police.

As of 4 p.m. Monday Felix was still at large.

Isaiah Felix Isaiah Felix (Clifton police) loading...

Clifton police say Felix has ties to the Richfield Village Apartments in Clifton, and multiple addresses in Passaic.

He was wearing bright yellow Crocs at the time of his arrest.

Felix had been arrested on Sunday in Clifton for charges stemming from a burglary and the kidnapping of a family member.

Police asked anyone with information about Felix's whereabouts to contact the Clifton Police Department at 973-470-5911.

