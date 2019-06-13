Man dies, woman and children treated for carbon monoxide

BERNARDSVILLE — A man was found dead Thursday morning and three people were hospitalized with suspected carbon monoxide poisoning.

Police told ABC 7 Eyewitness News a 59-year-old man was found dead inside the home on Chestnut Avenue about 5:40 a.m.

A 51-year-old woman, a 10-year-old boy, and a 5-year-old girl were taken to Morristown Medical Center for treatment of possible carbon monoxide poisoning. A hospital spokeswoman did not immediately return a request for comment Thursday morning.

"It is ongoing and pending results from the medical examiner's office," Somerset County Prosecutor's Office spokeswoman Jeanne Trillhaase said, adding that her office is not involved in the investigation.

Police told NBC 4 New York they responded after receiving a 911 call from within the home.

Carbon monoxide is a odorless and colorless gas produced by fuel-burning appliances, engines and fireplaces. When the gas accumulates indoors, it can put people to sleep and kill them. Symptoms of poisoning can include fatigue, headache, nausea, vomiting and fogginess. Homes should have working carbon monoxide detectors.

