Man dies after targeted shooting at Ewing, NJ Town Center

EWING — A man was found dead on the grass outside his apartment building at the upscale Ewing Town Center development early Wednesday morning in what police believe to be a targeted shooting.

Ewing police responded to a report of shots fired on Midway Lane around 1 a.m. and discovered Christopher MacLeod, 30, shot multiple times and unresponsive lying on the grass, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri.

Onofri said detectives believe MacLeod was the intended target of the gunman. No arrests have yet been made.

A preliminary investigation determined MacLeod went to the door of his home after a knock on the door and was shot several times. Detectives found shell casings in the common walkway area between buildings, according to Onofri.

MacLeod was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a few hours later.

Ewing Town Center is a development of apartments, shopping, dining and parks built on the site of the former General Motors plant off Parkway Avenue.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

