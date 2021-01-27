Man claims Wawa fired him after fighting an anti-Semitic attack (Opinion)

The Lakewood Scoop, which is always on the pulse of everything going on in Lakewood and in Ocean County, recently printed a letter that was received by the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce in Lakewood. It tells a sad tale of the writer who, according to his story, was fired from a Jackson Wawa for standing up to a man verbally attacking orthodox Jews with anti-Semitic slurs. He claims that he was let go for “assaulting” a customer. In his letter, he begs for the man that he defended to come forward so that he can get his job back.

In the comments of the Lakewood scoop article, readers claim to have gone in to the gas station where the story allegedly took place to investigate the situation and that Wawa employees confirmed the man was let go but that they had been instructed not to discuss the situation. If this story is true, someone needs to defend this upright citizen who lost his job for no good reason. In my opinion, no one makes up a story like this. Especially if he’s asking a witness to come forward to corroborate it. If this story sounds familiar or you are the party that was defended by this man, I urge you to contact him.

Here are excerpts from the letter which was printed in its entirety in the Lakewood Scoop:

“I was off duty when I witnessed a gentleman get out of his vehicle attacking a Jewish gentleman and screaming anti-Semitic slurs.... then went inside the store screaming anti-Semitic slurs again...Then came back out of the store and try to attack gentlemen (sic) again and screaming anti-Semitic slurs.”

“Wawa terminated me and said that I had assaulted a customer by removing him from the store”

“I am trying to locate the gentleman that was attacked by him...Please contact me Robert Moore Sr. at 732-300-2366.”

“I have a lot of respect for the Jewish community...”

“I have enjoyed serving....and talking with a lot of the Jewish customers. Thank you for your help.”

There are two sides to every story but I really think this one is worth looking into in order to get to the bottom of it.

