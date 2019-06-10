PATERSON — A man was sent to the hospital after being bitten by a copperhead snake on Saturday night, according to police.

According to NJ.com , the man was bitten on his index finger and treated at St. Joseph’s Medical Center. Animal control brought the snake to a shelter, News 12 New Jersey reported.

Of 22 species of snake found in New Jersey, only the northern copperhead and the timber rattlesnake are venomous, according to the state DEP.

Northern copperhead snakes, which may grow to a length of nearly 2 feet to 53 inches, typically are found from the NJ/NY border down to parts of Hunterdon, Mercer, and Somerset Counties, the Conserve Wildlife Foundation of New Jersey said on its website .

The difference between an animal being venomous and poisonous is the way in which toxins are released. The term venomous is applied to those that bite or sting to inject their toxins, while poisonous applies to organisms that emit toxins when eaten, according to Encyclopedia Brittanica .

​ More from New Jersey 101.5: