Police: Man with AK-47 rifle tried to break in at Marlboro, NJ house

MARLBORO — A Virginia couple has been arrested on charges stemming from an attempted armed home invasion this fall involving a high-powered rifle, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago.

Early on Sept. 24, Marlboro police responded to a township home where a man had tried to enter through a rear patio door while holding an AK-47-style rifle, Santiago said.

The man was seen fleeing in a dark-colored Cadillac sedan with Virginia license plates around 5:30 a.m.

A Marlboro officer found the sedan and began to follow it, but broke the chase off due to high speed being a public safety risk.

Investigators found that a 24-year-old woman who was among several house guests at the time had been texting with her boyfriend to arrange the armed break-in and robbery at the property, with plans of restraining the homeowner and stealing valuables.

Lauren McNeil, of Newport News, VA, and 21-year-old Acori Knox, of Hampton, VA, each face second-degree counts of conspiracy to commit burglary, conspiracy to commit robbery, and attempted burglary.

Knox was also charged with first-degree attempted robbery, second-degree eluding police, and three second-degree weapons offenses.

Both were taken into custody on Wednesday in Virginia and were awaiting extradition to New Jersey, ahead of a first appearance in Monmouth County Superior Court.

Santiago applauded the law enforcement involved in tracking down the defendants, saying in a written statement “It’s also a prime example of how powerfully effective collaborative efforts involving multiple agencies can be, all in an overarching effort to ensure that public safety is maintained throughout our communities.”

“The Marlboro Township Police Detective Bureau worked hand in hand with the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and the Newport News Police Department to close this investigation rapidly,” Marlboro Township Police Chief Peter Pezzullo said in the same release.

Anyone with information about the case has been asked to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor Office Detective Aaron Shaw at 800-533-7443 or Marlboro Township Police Department Detective Edward Ungrady at 732-536-0100.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling their confidential line at 1-800-671-4400, via the free mobile app P3 Tips or online.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.

How much does the average NJ home cost? Median prices by county Everything is costing more these days — and housing is certainly no exception in New Jersey.

Data for 2022 from January through August, compiled by New Jersey Realtors, shows that South Jersey has been seeing homes hit the market and sell in less than a month, on average.

Median prices for single-family homes have reached $500,000 and above in nine counties in North and Central Jersey.

All but two counties have seen houses go for more than the list price, on average, this year.

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state.

KEEP READING: Scroll to see what the big headlines were the year you were born Here's a look at the headlines that captured the moment, spread the word, and helped shape public opinion over the last 100 years.