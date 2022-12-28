Suspect’s mom returns dog stolen in carjacking at Bloomfield, NJ supermarket

BLOOMFIELD — It was indeed a happy ending for these pet owners.

A dog inside a car that was stolen from a Stop & Shop parking lot Monday morning has been found and reunited with her owner.

The 14-year-old Maltese named Baby was in the locked family car, a black Infinity, while her owner’s boyfriend was inside the supermarket, according to CBS New York.

During that time, someone busted the back window and stole the car with Baby inside.

“The door was locked. They busted the back window. I went inside to buy her some medicine and some groceries and came back out and the car was gone with the dog in it,” Isai Torres told CBS New York.

Soon after the theft, investigators said the Infinity crashed into a police car in Cranford. When they recovered the vehicle in Hillside, Baby was not in the car.

Baby (Photo Credit: Bloomfield Animal Shelter) Baby (Photo Credit: Bloomfield Animal Shelter) loading...

A desperate plea went out to the public on the Bloomfield Animal Shelter Facebook page, seeking Baby’s safe return, after the suspects would not tell investigators where the dog could be.

The Facebook post described Baby as a white, neutered male between 8 and 9 pounds. He has a tumor on his lower belly and a white mark on his lower lip. Baby’s owner even offered a $500 return for the dog’s safe return.

On Tuesday evening, the mother of one of the suspects returned Baby, according to CBS 2.

It’s not clear if anyone has been charged.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

