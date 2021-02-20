“MAKE IT COUNT WITH JACK DANIELS” Contest

RULES AND REGULATIONS

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER: The contest is open to any person 21 years of age and older, who has a valid ID. Anyone who enters or participates in this contest is subject to and agrees to abide by the official rules as stated. All federal, state and local laws and regulations apply. Taxes are the sole responsibility of the winners. Void where prohibited.

2. HOW TO QUALIFY: On any of your social media platforms that is public post your make it count moment using #MAKEITCOUNTwithJackDaniels. Runs Monday, March 1st 2021 through Saturday, April 24th 2021, multiple winners will be selected at random.

3. RESTRICTIONS: Employees of Townsquare Media, employees of other radio stations, Jack Daniels, Brown-Forman and their immediate families may not participate and are not eligible to win. The term "immediate families" includes spouses, grandparents, parents, siblings, children, and grandchildren. Persons who have won another contest worth over $400 in the past 30 calendar days before the contest are ineligible to win. Winners can only win once during the duration of this contest. Only one winner per household. All winners will be responsible for all applicable taxes including state, local, and federal and therefore must present a valid Social Security Card before claiming their prize. As a prize winner, you acknowledge that Townsquare Media has the right to, without further authorization, publicize your name, character likeness, photograph, voice, and the fact that you are a winner for promotional purposes without financial compensation.

4. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED: There will be no substitution for prizes and no cash value. Participation in the contest and prizes awarded are non-transferable. Alternate winner(s) will not be selected. Townsquare Media reserves the right to make rule or contest changes without notice at any time and reserves the right to change the aforementioned contest date(s) without notice. The decision of Townsquare Media management in the interpretation of these rules is final. By participating, persons agree to be bound by the decisions of the judges and the official rules. If the winner is found in violation of these rules he/she may be required to forfeit his/her prize. Townsquare Media their representatives, agencies and employees, are not responsible for any liabilities arising directly or indirectly from the award or use of this prize. Townsquare Media, Jack Daniels, Brown-Forman, their representatives, agencies and employees, are not responsible for any changes or difficulties in travel or prize delivery.

5. GENERAL & PRIZE STRUCTURE: One winner per household for the duration of the contest. Odds of winning depend on the number of entries. 30 prizes will be awarded. Prize value varies and is approximately $70. No cash substitute. Non-transferable.

6. RULES AND WINNER'S LIST. Copies of these rules are available (a) at the Station's offices, 950 Tilton Road, Suite 200, Northfield, NJ 08225 during regular business hours; (b) by sending a request, along with a self-addressed stamped envelope, to the Station at the above-listed address. A winner's list will be available at the Station for approximately 60 days after the conclusion of the Contest and can be obtained by sending a self-addressed stamped envelope to the Station at the above listed address.

7. "Sponsor: Townsquare Media, 950 Tilton Road, Suite 200 Northfield, NJ 08225."