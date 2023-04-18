Major website calls this Monmouth County bar the best in New Jersey

When it comes to our adult beverages, New Jersey residents do not mess around. Now a major website has named a Monmouth County bar the place to go for the best cocktails in the state.

When New Jersey residents work, we work hard. We swallow every bit of stress that gets thrown at us. We absorb every rude gesture pointed our way on the roads, and we pay every inflated bill that gets sent to us.

So, when it comes to blowing off a little steam, nobody has earned it more, nobody deserves it more, and nobody does it better than we do here in the Garden State.

And that is why we deserve the best cocktails New Jersey has to offer, and according to one website, a great little place in Monmouth County, Asbury Park to be exact, has the best cocktails you can find in the state that Bruce Springsteen called home. And it's ironically not too far from where the Boss' musical journey started.

The fine folks at Tasting Table chose the place for the best cocktail in each state, and for New Jersey, their choice was a good one. They selected Lola's European Cafe on Cookman Avenue in Asbury Park.

Lola's is named after the owner's mom, and that's all you need to know. Everything there is prepared with love.

Their menu is outstanding and their adult beverage selections are absolutely outstanding. With summer just around the corner, you are bound to make a few trips to Asbury Park.

While you're there, don't miss the opportunity to give Lola's a try. You'll be glad you did.

