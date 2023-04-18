Monmouth County municipality is named New Jersey’s most underrated

New Jersey is one of those states that has so many great little towns, it’s hard to name them all, and it’s easy for them to be overlooked and underrated. And now a major website has named one of those great towns the most underrated small town to move into in the entire state.

We know that there are a lot of stories of people moving out of the Garden State, mostly due to the high cost of just about everything around us, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t great places to move into here in New Jersey.

And one of those towns is in the spotlight, and according to Cheapism, is the most underrated town in the entire Garden State, and it really is an adorable little town that deserves this positive spotlight. As a matter of fact, I think there are a lot of great towns in New Jersey that should get more positive feedback than they get, so I’m thrilled this one is getting some love on this level.

It all started as a family plantation that was about 600 acres and owned by the Kearney family, and now it is one of the shining stars of all of New Jersey. This Monmouth County town is certainly an amazing place.

Congratulations are in order for the lovely town of Keyport for receiving this great honor. It’s nice to know that there are great landing spots like Keyport for people moving into the Garden State.

And for you history buffs, here’s a little Keyport tidbit that might interest you. There was a steamboat that was used by Abraham Lincoln during the Civil War. It was called the River Queen and it was constructed in Keyport, according to the Keyport Historical Society.

There are so many great little towns that could easily have slid into this title, but we’re glad Keyport is getting this honor this time around.

