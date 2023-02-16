Major grocery store is opening at American Dream mall

Asian grocery chain HMart is opening its ninth New Jersey location, this one at the American Dream mall in East Rutherford.

The chain, which is based in Lyndhurst, is a leading purveyor of not only Asian groceries, but prepared hot food, as well. There is food hall under construction along with the new supermarket.

At HMart, you can find a wide variety of Asian foods, including fresh produce, seafood, meat, and packaged goods. The stores also have a bakery section, offering a range of Asian-style bread and pastries. Hmart stores often feature food courts with Korean, Japanese, or Chinese cuisine, where you can enjoy a meal or snack while shopping.

In addition to food, Hmart also carries a range of household items, beauty products, and other goods popular in Asian cultures.

According to the company’s website:

Our mission is to offer the superior products, if that means we have to get our fish from the Fulton Fish Market, we do it. If it means we have to negotiate directly with farmers, it's done. If it means we have to go out of our way, and bend over backwards for the best price, it's just not a problem. So when the time comes to make that "magical" meal... we think your ingredients had better be, better than the best.

One of the unique features of Hmart is its focus on providing high-quality, fresh ingredients. The stores often feature live seafood tanks and specialized produce sections, with a wide variety of fruits and vegetables that may not be available in other grocery stores.

Jessie Griffin, a spokeswoman for American Dream, told North Jersey.com,

Supplied directly from its New Jersey warehouse and local farms, H Mart at American Dream will provide a convenient one-stop shop for fresh foods and other essential goods," Griffin said.

