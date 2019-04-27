Major crash blocks all northbound lanes of Garden State Parkway

HAZELT — Northbound traffic on the Garden State Parkway was completely blocked early Saturday afternoon following a major wreck on the express lanes.

The crash happened south of Exit 117 and Route 36 and left at least one mangled vehicle upside down on the roadway.

One victim had to be flown to the hospital, troopers said.

Police have not released details about the crash, which required a State Police helicopter to land on the roadway. Several fire crews and ambulances also were on the scene.

Drivers said southbound traffic also was delayed.

New Jersey 101.5 will update this story as more details develop.

