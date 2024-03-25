The next Made in Monmouth event will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2024, at Brookdale Community College Main Campus in Lincroft, NJ, in the Robert J. Collins Arena & Recreation Events Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Made in Monmouth fair is a vibrant celebration of local craftsmanship and entrepreneurship. Held annually, this event transforms the Robert J. Collins Arena into a bustling marketplace, brimming with the creativity and passion of Monmouth County’s finest artisans and producers.

There will be an array of stalls, each a small window into the heart of Monmouth’s industrious community. The air is filled with the sweet aroma of freshly baked goods, while the sparkle of handcrafted jewelry catches the eye. Local winemakers proudly offer tastings of their latest vintages, and craftsmen showcase home décor that speaks to both the heritage and innovation of New Jersey.

The fair is more than just a shopping experience; it’s a testament to the region’s commitment to supporting small businesses and sustainable practices. It’s a place where connections are made—where a chat with a vendor reveals the story behind a hand-thrown pottery piece, or where a taste of homemade sauce inspires a new family meal.

Organized by the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners and the Division of Economic Development, Made in Monmouth serves as a crucial platform for local businesses to flourish. It’s an opportunity for entrepreneurs to expand their reach and for residents to invest in their community’s economy.

Previous Made in Monmouth events have attracted up to 150 vendors.

While the fair is free for both visitors and vendors, vendor registration is closed.

