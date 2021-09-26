Machete attack in Kearny Walmart store: Newark, NJ man arrested
KEARNY — A 29-year-old man is accused of a machete attack inside a Walmart store that sent another man to the hospital on Friday morning.
Roberto Delgado-Gonzalez, of Newark, is charged with first-degree attempted murder and second-degree aggravated assault stemming from the incident at 10:30 a.m. at the Kearny store at 150 Harrison Ave., according to police.
He also has been charged with third-degree possession of a weapon and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.
Delgado-Gonzalez had gotten into an argument with the 43-year-old man before hitting him in the head with the machete, causing a deep cut, police said.
The 43-year-old man, whose identity was not disclosed, was treated and released.
Delgado-Gonzalez ran from the store but was arrested in Newark on Friday night and taken to Hudson County jail.
He is previously wanted by the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office and has active municipal court warrants issued for him in Merchantville, Cherry Hill and Denville, police said.