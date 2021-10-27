Lower Township, NJ cops are caught stealing bikes, prosecutor says

CAPE MAY — Two police officers from a neighboring township were charged with the theft of bicycles near the boardwalk in Cape May.

Video surveillance captured two men removing the bicycles from Decatur Street and leaving the area, according to Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland. The men in the video were identified as Lower Township police officers Eric Campbell and Austin Craig.

Both were issued a summons for fourth-degree theft.

Lower Township police Chief Dekon W. Fashaw referred questions about Campbell and Craig's employment status to Sutherland. Sutherland would not disclose their status citing the ongoing investigation.

