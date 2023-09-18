Look up, NJ: Feds need your help finding missing $80M military jet

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Federal authorities have asked the public to help them find an $80 million military jet that continued flying after the pilot ejected.

Authorities searched near two South Carolina lakes on Monday for a military jet that apparently crashed after the pilot safely ejected over the weekend.

The pilot, whose name hasn't been released, parachuted to safety into a North Charleston neighborhood at around 2 p.m. Sunday. He was taken to a hospital, where he was in stable condition, Marines Maj. Melanie Salinas said Sunday.

Cpl. Christian Cortez, a Marine with the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, said there was a mishap involving an F-35B Lightning II jet and that the search was ongoing Monday. Exactly what happened was under investigation, he said.

Missing Marine Corps Fighter Jet A United States Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II takes part in an aerial display during the Singapore Airshow 2022 at Changi Exhibition Centre in Singapore, Feb. 15, 2022. A Marine Corps pilot safely ejected from a fighter jet over South Carolina and the search for his missing aircraft was focused on two lakes near North Charleston. Military officials say the pilot parachuted safely into a North Charleston neighborhood Sunday Sept. 17, 2023. He was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition. The pilot's name has not been released. A search for the missing F-35 was focused on Lake Moultrie and Lake Marion, which are north of North Charleston. (AP Photo/Suhaimi Abdullah file) loading...

Based on the missing plane's location and trajectory, the search was focused on Lake Moultrie and Lake Marion, said Senior Master Sgt. Heather Stanton at Joint Base Charleston. Both lakes are north of North Charleston.

A South Carolina Law Enforcement Division helicopter joined the search after some bad weather cleared in the area, Stanton said. Military officials appealed in online posts Sunday for any help from the public in locating the aircraft.

The pilot of a second F-35 returned safely to Joint Base Charleston, Salinas said.

The planes and pilots were with the Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 501 with the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing based in Beaufort, near the South Carolina coast.

LOOK: Most commonly seen birds in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in New Jersey from Project FeederWatch.