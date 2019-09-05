Look no further for New Jersey’s best fall foliage!

New Jersey has some of the best fall foliage in the country and if you're looking to take a tour, try this gorgeous road trip provided by onlyinyourstate.com Check out these beautiful color changes at Palisades Interstate Park, Ringwood State Park, Buttermilk Falls, Worthington State Forest, Washington Crossing State Park, Belleplain State Forest, and Batsto Village!

The website says best time to see the foliage in New Jersey is between mid October and early November. If you're looking to hike in New Jersey try Hike Monument Trail in High Point State Park, perhaps a day on Sunrise Mountain or maybe wander the easy hiking trails along Black River in Hacklebarney State Park. Wyanokie High Point boasts 360 degree views at Norvin Green, and hiking Sunfish Pond at the Delaware Water Gap is beautiful come October.

More from New Jersey 101.5: