Let’s face it, some houses are just more eye-catching than others. This home for sale in Morristown certainly grabs your attention!

This modernized 1901 beauty boasts 7 bedrooms, 6.5 baths, 7 fireplaces and an elevator. According to the listing, Bedrooms throughout the home have terraces, there is an en-suite with a sitting room, terrace and full bath. The third floor has more 3 more bedrooms, a media room perfect for games, and a workout room. The lower level has 3 walkouts to the landscaped patio to the outdoor pool.

The house sits on 2.8 acres of private property which has a pond, pergola, and a heated outdoor pool. The kitchen is thoroughly updated with top of the line appliances; the kitchen even has heated limestone floors! Talk about how the other half lives.

It’s listed for $5.8 million; take a look and see if you want to make an offer:

Look inside this magnificent Morristown mansion

Last year’s property tax bill: $56,392.

Just $5.8 million!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

A look inside Teresa Giudice’s new mansion

This stunning Montclair home has incredible NYC views