Long Branch police officers injured during pursuit, chief says

LONG BRANCH — Three police officers in Monmouth County were injured in a crash during a pursuit on Monday night.

Long Branch Police Chief Jason Roebuck said his officers were involved in a drug investigation and collided near the intersection of Ocean Avenue and North Lake Drive. Three people in the vehicle being pursued escaped on foot and remain at large following a search of the area. Roebuck said there is no threat to the community.

Video posted by NBC 4 New York shows heavy damage to the sedan with a deployed airbag.

Roebuck did not disclose the identities of the officers involved or how many vehicles were involved in the pursuit.

Two of the officers were treated and released at Monmouth Medical Center, while one officer was kept overnight at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, according to Roebuck.

