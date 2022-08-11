Long Branch, NJ man charged with attempted sex with 13-year-old

BELMAR — A 66-year-old Long Branch man has been arrested and charged with seeking a sexual encounter with a 13-year-old girl.

The investigation began earlier this summer when Samuel H. Christopher engaged in conversations with an undercover officer online, believing the officer was a 13-year-old girl. Christopher made it clear he was interested in meeting the young teen for sex, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said.

He then made arrangements to meet the girl in Belmar, police said. He was arrested at the location of the planned meeting.

Christopher has been charged with second-degree luring, second-degree attempted sexual assault of a minor, third-degree attempted endangering the welfare of a child, and fourth-degree attempted criminal sexual contact with a minor.

“The defendant’s conduct was calculating, manipulative, and disturbingly predatory," Linskey said in a written statement. "We are relieved that when he arrived at the location of his choosing earlier this week, he was met by officers waiting to take him into custody, not a young girl he sought to victimize.”

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.