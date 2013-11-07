Long Branch Brush Fire Contained

A fire in a pile of brush at the Long Branch recycling facility has been contained but firefighters hope that today's showers will help to put out some remaining hot spots.

Smoke rises from the brush fire at the Long Branch recycling facility

Firefighters at the brush fire at the Long Branch recycling facility

The four-alarm fire broke out yesterday afternoon in a 150-foot-by-75-foot pile of brush sending grey and white smoke into the sky that could be seen and smelled for miles around. Firefighters with help from Red Bank, Union Beach and Rumson were not only to put the fire out but protect homes along nearby Sixth Avenue.

Union Beach also supplied foam to try and douse the flames. Water from the nearby Shrewsbury River was also used according to the Asbury Park Press.

Public Works chief Fred Migliaccio tells the Asbury Park Press the recycling center was not damaged and no one was injured.

The fire is under investigation.

Video courtesy The Link News

The Associated Press contributed to this report