Little snow this year but still plenty of potholes on NJ roads

Potholes, that never-ending scourge of motorists, seem to have gotten worse this winter because of the constant changes in weather.

Potholes are created when water seeps into a pavement crack and freezes.

"Despite the fact that there hasn't been much snow, we still have a lot of potholes to repair," state Department of Transportation spokesman Steve Schapiro said.

He says the DOT patched approximately 35,000 potholes around the state in January, and they are about to launch a campaign.

"The most important thing any time a year, but particularly when our crews are out during the pothole campaign, is to slow down in work zones so our crews can work safely to make those repairs," he said.

The most active time of year for crews is the beginning of spring.

Workers will be patching holes as well as undertaking resurfacing projects that have been planned long in advance.

Motorists can report a pothole by calling 1-800-POTHOLE.

Joe Cutter is the senior news anchor on New Jersey 101.5