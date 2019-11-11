Little girl sings Eagles Fight Song to newborn sister — we’re melting

It is never too early to spread the Philadelphia Eagles love, and we mean never.

Ada Lochner, 4, gave her newborn sister, Maggie a first listen to the Eagles fight song just after the child's birth, and it was caught on video

The family now lives in Minneapolis, but dad Sean Lochner was born in raised in Philadelphia. So, it is no surprise that "fly Eagles, fly," is something that heard in their house.

Watch and smile, Eagles fans:

