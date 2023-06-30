🔴 7 trailers and trucks were damaged by the fire Wednesday afternoon

🔴 The facility was closed until workers can "safely resume their activities"

🔴 Ion lithium batteries were the cause of the fire, according to officials

LAKEWOOD — An ion lithium battery is being blamed for the fire that destroyed several trailers at a UPS facility on Wednesday.

The Lakewood Fire Department told The Lakewood Scoop that investigators from Ocean County Fire Marshal's Office determined a lithium-ion battery inside a 53-foot trailer caused the fire at the facility inside an industrial park.

The fire spread to four trailers, three straight trucks and the facility itself before being extinguished five hours later, according to the Lakewood Fire Department report.

It took seven minutes to put water on the fire because of the complex system of conveyor belts and machinery in the building.

UPS on Thursday said employees will return to work "as soon as we can be confident that they can safely resume their activities."

The Lakewood Fire Department, the Ocean County Fire Marshal and UPS on Friday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

Fire at the UPS facility in Lakewood Fire at the UPS facility in Lakewood (The Lakewood Scoop) loading...

Lithium batteries hard to extinguish

Lithium batteries, especially large ones used by vehicles, can be extremely difficult for firefighters to extinguish using normal means.

New Jersey State Fire Marshal Richard Mikutsky, who is also the director of the New Jersey Division of Fire Safety, says there is concern about electric vehicle fires “mostly because of the way these cars burn, the lithium battery packs, they burn extremely hot.”

Mikutsky said a regular gasoline-powered car fire can be extinguished with 600 to 700 gallons of water, but in some situations, an EV car fire will require as much as 30,000 gallons of water.

Previous reporting by David Matthau was used in this report

