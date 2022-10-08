Linwood, NJ coffeeshop pouring fall-flavored coffee flights

Have we died and gone to coffee heaven? At least for the fall, we have. Check out this coffee shop in Linwood, Atlantic County pouring up coffee flights.

Where is Guy Fieri when you need him?! We can't help but call this idea BRILLIANT.

Flights are so popular in the craft beer world, why SHOULDN'T it extend to coffee? Especially this time of year when there are so many options for making creative lattes and such.

Barista's Coffee House in Linwood is capturing the fall season feels with two new coffee flights that highlight the season's signature flavors, like apple, brown sugar, maple and, of course, pumpkin.

During the summer Barista's offered iced coffee flights, but these new fall flights are on a whole other level.

Each features four hot coffee concoctions.

There's the 'Fall Sweet Fall' flight with Pumpkin Spice Latte, Gingerbread Cookie Latte, Caramel Apple Pie Latte, and Bonfire S'mores Latte (topped with real roasted marshmallows).

Then there's the 'Autumn Spice & Everything Nice' flight which also includes a PSL, as well as Maple Cinnamon Latte, Brown Sugar Cardamom, and Ginger Spice Latte.

Are your taste buds tingling yet? Bring friends because these coffee flights look too good not to share. P.S. Barista's also offers dessert flights!

Happy fall, y'all! Barista's Coffee House is located at 199 New Road in Linwood, in the Central Square shopping center.

