Linden cops stop a crime in progress, get injured in the process

Linden cops stepped up as they always do to stop a crime in progress that could've been a total disaster. One cop got assaulted in the process and two others were injured.

The incident began with a 23-year-old man lighting a mattress on fire presumably to burn down his house. Thankfully family members called the cops and the Linden PD got to the scene quickly.

Our #BlueFriday honorees today are the members of the entire Linden Police Department. Of course we gotta make a special mention to the brave members of the Linden Fire Department for putting out the flames.

Again, another example that cops show up to a scene and get attacked for doing their job, injured in the process of helping a family and they never look for credit. That's why we honor them every week. Remember, there's a thin line between civilization and savagery, and that line is Blue.



