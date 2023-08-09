Come on, Barbie, let’s go party … at NJ’s Liberty Science Center

🌍 A Malibu Beach Party celebrating Barbie is at the Liberty Science Center

🌍 The party starts at 6 p.m. at LSC's After Dark

🌍 Enjoy a summer laser show and planetarium show

Come on, Barbie, let’s go party…..at the Liberty Science Center in Jersey City.

With the Barbie movie exploding at the box office this summer, becoming the first U.S. film directed by a woman to reach the billion-dollar mark, it’s only fitting that Barbie parties are popping up all over.

On Thursday, Aug. 17, The Liberty Science Center After Dark will host a giant hot pink Malibu Beach Party with a Hot Girl Summer Laser Show and Summer Skies planetarium show from 6 to 10 p.m.

LSC After Dark events happen every first and third Thursday. The events are 21+, and alcohol and food are served. There is typically a theme and in honor of the Barbie movie, LSC is throwing the Malibu Beach Party.

Tickets cost $22.

There will be a DJ spinning tunes, and a dancefloor so everyone can dance the night away. The laser show of the night will be Hot Girl Summer themed. There are two shows at 7:45 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. and it costs an additional $8. The Summer Skies planetarium show has two showings at 7:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. and it also costs an additional $8.

So, come dressed up in your hottest pinks, and enter the Barbiecore costume contest, as well!

It’s a hot pink party that no Barbie, Ken, or Allan will want to miss.

