Let the MVC come to you: NJ agency-on-wheels comes to Union County

ROSELLE PARK — If you live in the borough and need to get to the MVC, don’t go to the agency. Let the agency come to you.

Roselle Park will close out its MVC “Agency on Wheels” events for 2022 with its final event of the year on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

The MVC’s Mobile Unit will be at Michael Mauri Gazebo Park, 16 East Grant Avenue, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Since April, Roselle Park has hosted one “Agency on Wheels” event per month. During this time, 325 residents have been served.

The “Agency on Wheels” offers a multitude of services, such as providing driver’s licenses, REAL IDs, non-driver identification cards, registrations, license plates, placards, and examination permits.

“Our residents truly value the services the MVC’s Mobile Unit brings, and we couldn’t be happier to have their continued support in providing the Agency on Wheels to Roselle Park,” said Mayor Joe Signorello.

He has encouraged residents to sign up for the final event as soon as possible because spots fill up quickly. Only 40 customers will be served, with an additional 10 placed on a standby list.

Anyone attending the mobile event should bring six points of ID and a social security card to be served.

No social security card? No problem. Just bring a W2 from the past tax year (2020), a current pay stub, or a 1099 form.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.