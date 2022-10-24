Leslie Jordan, TV actor who became viral online star, dies at age 67

Actor and comedian, Leslie Jordan, has died at the age of 67. TMZ was the first to report the news Monday afternoon.

They say that Jordan appeared to suffer a "medical episode" while driving in Hollywood this morning. That emergency caused Jordan to crash his BMW into the side of a building, they say.

However, the exact nature of that medical episode was not immediately clear.

The 4-foot-11 actor was perhaps best known for his roles on "Will & Grace" and "American Horror Story."

During the COVID-19 lockdown, Jordan's videos on social media grew a huge following as well. He became an unexpected star during the lockdown.

This is a developing story. We'll update as more information becomes available.



30 famous people you might not know were college athletes Stacker dug deep to find 30 celebrities who were previously college athletes. There are musicians, politicians, actors, writers, and reality TV stars. For some, an athletic career was a real, promising possibility that ultimately faded away due to injury or an alternate calling. Others scrapped their way onto a team and simply played for fun and the love of the sport. Read on to find out if your favorite actor, singer, or politician once sported a university jersey.



