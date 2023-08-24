Legendary NYC pizzeria to open a new Rutgers location

A famous pizzeria with locations in New York as well as New Jersey is opening a location on the Rutgers campus.

Artichoke Basille’s Pizza will be on Easton Avenue in New Brunswick.

Since opening its first store in New York City’s East Village in 2008, Artichoke Basille’s Pizza has expanded to eighteen successful locations across the country. They have two already in New Jersey: Jersey City (the one I’ve been to), and Hoboken.

Not surprisingly, they are famous for their artichoke pizza (Artichoke Hearts, Spinach, Cream Sauce, Mozzarella, and Pecorino Romano Cheese).

They offer all manner of pizza, including crab (Crab Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella With a Surimi Stuffing), Margherita (Olive Oil, Plum Tomato, Fresh Basil, and a Blend of Cheese), and vodka (Smooth Tomato, Vodka & Cream Sauce With a Mix of Italian Cheeses), along with old standbys like pepperoni (Plum Tomato Sauce, Pepperoni & Blend of Cheeses) and meatball (Meatballs, Cooked Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese).

According to a statement:

“We opened our first New Jersey location in Hoboken back in 2019, and it’s been a blessing to now open a third location in such a great spot for students and the New Brunswick community,” said Premal Shanghvi, co-franchisee of Artichoke New Brunswick. “We [Leela and Premal] discovered Artichoke back in 2017 as guests waiting for a slice of pizza on a cold night. We were drawn to the charm and the simplicity of the menu and, before we knew it, we applied and became the first franchisee in New Jersey!”

The grand opening of the New Brunswick location will be on Aug. 30 with special deals, including 10% of the day’s sales to the Rutgers Foundation.

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?

LOOK: The longest highways in America Stacker compiled a list of the longest interstates in the United States using 2021 data from the Federal Highway Administration . Read on to find out which ones are the lengthiest.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom