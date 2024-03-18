Legendary NJ hot dog joint to return to Ocean County

A Jersey Shore institution is returning to Ocean County.

WindMill Hot Dogs got approval to open a new store in Brick, at the corner of Routes 70 & 88.

The site is across the street from the previous site WindMill occupied in Brick for more than 30 years, before it shut down in 2019.

Brick’s planning board approved the plan to open the 1,032 square foot restaurant that will feature a takeout window and outdoor seating. The site used to be a T-Mobile store. The building will not be expanded and will have 23 indoor seats.

“They are also looking to incorporate some areas for outdoor seating for the times when weather permits,” David H. Boesch, the engineering consultant on the project told Brick Shorebeat.

WindMill burger WindMill burger (WindMill on Facebook) loading...

WindMill Hot Dogs, a quintessential part of New Jersey’s culinary landscape, has been serving up its famous hot dogs since 1963. With a legacy spanning over five decades,

Windmill has established itself as a landmark at the Jersey Shore. The brand’s commitment to quality and tradition has made it a beloved institution among locals and tourists alike.

WindMill onion rings. WindMill onion rings. (WindMill on Facebook) loading...

Their signature item, the Bigger Better hot dog, is a jumbo dog. These hot dogs are char-grilled, offering a smoky taste that’s enhanced by a variety of toppings, from traditional sauerkraut and mustard to indulgent chili and cheese.

The five existing WindMills are all in Monmouth County.

The best cheeseburgers in New Jersey Everybody has their own favorite burger place. Odds are, one of these places are right by you. In honor of National Cheeseburger day last Friday, September 17, here are some of the best cheeseburger joints in New Jersey according to Trev's social media following. Gallery Credit: Steve Trevelise

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

Report a correction 👈