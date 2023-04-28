Legendary New Jersey diner is the subject of a new documentary

New Jersey is often referred to as the diner capital of the country, and people here definitely love their diners (we won’t even get into a discussion of which is best!). One of New Jersey’s best-known diners is now the subject of a documentary.

The Bendix Diner, in Hasbrouck Heights, is featured in “Bendix: Site Unseen.” The title refers to the diner’s owner, John Diakakis, who, although blind, still not only runs the diner, but serves patrons, as well.

Here’s how IMDB describes the film:

Surrounded by highway traffic sits the unassuming Bendix Diner, owned and operated by John Diakakis. As the blind, single father of three young children who also work at the diner, John attempts to address and overcome his obstacles in order to provide a better life for his family.

The documentary will be screened at the ReelAbilities Film Festival: New York on April 29 and May 2, and is streaming on the festival’s website from April 27 to May 3 at reelabilities.org/newyork. The ReelAbilities festival shows films that highlight people with disabilities.

The film was directed by Anthony Scalia.

According to the Bergen Record, Diakakis’ oldest son graduated from Harvard, while the other two sons are still in college.

The backdrop to Diakakis’ inspiring story is the diner, of course. When Tasting Table put together their list of the country’s best diners, the Bendix made the cut. Tasting Table says:

The Bendix Diner is more than a movie set — it's a local landmark known for its traditional diner fare. Bendix has a big rig parking lot because the restaurant is open all night on weekends (and late on weeknights), making it a comfortable spot for truckers to pop in for a hot meal.

