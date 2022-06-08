Legendary New Jersey bakery going out of business

With so many supermarkets offering birthday cakes, cookies and pastries, many times baked on the premises, it's hard for local bakeries to compete.

One of the casualties of this trend is right here in my hometown of Marlton. Randolph's Bakery put out word on social media yesterday that they're closing their doors.

It was the kind of bakery with a long display case that made you want to order one of each of everything on display. The aroma of fresh baked goods was overwhelming.

So many people in the Marlton, Medford, Mt. Laurel and Moorestown area celebrated all of life's major occasions with a cake from Randolph's. They were also famous for their incredible donuts.

If you wanted a really creative specialty cake, you called Randolph's. My daughter went to culinary school for baking and pastry and got her first job out of school there at Randolph's.

It's sad when you see a local bakery go out of business. There are over 6,00 retail bakeries in the country and many of them are having a hard time finding people to work in their shops. If you couple that with the rising costs of ingredients, the public might find supermarket choices more affordable.

Randolph's had also opened a Maple Shade location in recent years. No word on whether that location will also be closing. A whole generation of people in this corner of Burlington County grew up on tasty baked goods and birthday cakes here. It's sad to see them go. According to their brief message on social media, they will be closing their doors on Father's Day on June 19.

