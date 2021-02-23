Legal marijuana in NJ will be part of plot in ‘Clerks’ sequel

Snoochie boochies! With the stroke of a pen, Governor Murphy ushered in the era of legalized marijuana to New Jersey and famed director Kevin Smith will be incorporating that development into the long awaited film, Clerks III. Although two of his main characters weren’t happy about the competition, at first.

Smith tweeted out, “Jay & Silent Bob have asked me to make a statement on their behalf on this historic day: “You took away our f****’ livelihood!”, before adding, “Excuse them. Eventually, they’ll be thankful to you and the voters of New Jersey for both legalization and decriminalization. I thank you all too!”

Of course for those familiar with the films, you know that Jay and Silent Bob hang out and sell pot, and they’ll be doing it in the new flick, as well, except legally. As reported on NJ.com, the pair will be selling weed out of the old video store that played such a prominent role in the first Clerks movie.

Smith wrote on Twitter: “SPOILERS! NJ voted to legalize in November. I wrote Clerks III two months later in January. So *of course* Jay and Silent Bob run their own weed store in the sequel. And yes: it’s in the old RST Video store, which the boys rechristen as RST THCCBD!"

Clerks III was originally announced in October of 2019, but the pandemic halted production. There is still no release date announced, but we know that the movie will reunite Smith with Jason Mewes (Jay), Jeff Anderson (Randall), and Brian O’Halloran (Dante).

