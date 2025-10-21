You know the sound. It's loud and we typically hear them throughout different parts of the day. But sometimes, those leaf blowers are going off in full force early in the morning.

Probably one of the most obnoxious times is on a weekend morning. I know in our neighborhood they're going off just after 8 a.m. But when most people have the day off and are trying to take it easy to start the day, hearing those leaf blowers going off that early on is just annoying.

ALSO READ: What young drivers fear is a very New Jersey thing

This debate in New Jersey isn't anything new. There is a push to ban leaf blowers all together throughout the Garden State in part due to the reason above. But as of now, they're still perfectly legal to use.

They may be annoying, but it is what it is. However, if we're going to use them, let's at least use them for their intended purpose. Blowing leaves.

Canva/Townsquare Media illustration Canva/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

Recently, there was a new one my son encountered right by his school that made absolutely no sense. It was a weekday morning and he was taking his bike to school.

There are homes directly across the school where the kids enter in the morning. And the house that's located precisely across the spot on the road where the kids enter the school had a crew working with leaf blowers going off.

For one, these leaf blowers were going off before 8 a.m. Second, they were extremely loud and my son said it bothered a lot of the kids, including him. But it's the third reason that really made this pointless.

It rained the night before and there were puddles in the road in front of this house. And those leaf blowers were being used to blow the puddles dry.

Yes, to blow the puddles dry. Why do that? I'm sorry, but that's just stupid. And you wonder why so many in the state want leaf blowers banned.

Even though it's annoying to listen to those leaf blowers, I get sometimes they have to be used. But couldn't this homeowner have waited until after the kids entered?

Also, couldn't they have waited for those puddles to dry? It just seems like a pointless thing to use leaf blowers for.

The luckiest lottery stores in New Jersey in 2025 These individual stores sold more than one winning lottery ticket in 2025. And one store had more than all the rest. Based on New Jersey Lottery information as of September. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

10 things New Jerseyans should keep in their car Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.