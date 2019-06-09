‘Large fight’ leads to one person shot, another stabbed, cops say

KEANSBURG — One person was shot and and other stabbed during a large fight on Saturday night.

Police responded to a report of shots fired on Murray Avenue, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Charles Webster, and found the crowd has dispersed except for a 26-year-old male with a gunshot wound and a 24-year-old individual who had been stabbed.

Witnesses described the gathering to News 12 New Jersey as a "street party."

Webster said both were treated for their injuries. The shooting victim was treated and released while the stabbing victim remained hospitalized in stable condition.

As of Sunday afternoon, police had not disclosed the identities of the injured nor the events that led to the stabbing and shooting, as the incident remained under investigation.

No charges have been filed.

