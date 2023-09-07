Lakewood, NJ man dies in Howell crash with mailbox

🚨 The driver was pronounced dead at the crash scene

HOWELL — The driver of an SUV died after it hit a brick wall and overturned late Wednesday night.

Howell police Sgt. Peter Kuppler said the Toyota RAV 4 was traveling east on Lanes Mill Road near Lanes Pond Road around 11 p.m. when it went off the right side of the curving road and hit a mailbox encased in bricks and mortar.

The impact caused the RAV 4 to rotate, hit a brick landscaping wall and turn over.

The trapped driver, a 51-year-old Lakewood man, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two child passengers were hospitalized in stable condition Thursday morning. There was also a second adult in the SUV.

Kuppler did not disclose the identity of the driver.

Call for witnesses

The crash remains under investigation. Kuppler asked any witnesses to the crash to call the department's Traffic Safety Unit at 732-938-4575 X2651.

It is the 27th fatal crash in Monmouth County this year, according to State Police records.

