Lakewood, NJ man charged with DWI while on cellphone before crash

TOMS RIVER — As if driving drunk wasn't bad enough, police said a 25-year-old Lakewood man was also on his cell phone when he crashed his car in Toms River just before midnight on Friday.

Police said Hervin Moreno Lopez was driving south on Route 9 near Cox Cro Road while looking down attempting to answer his cell phone.

That's when his car jumped the curb, and struck two utility poles, breaking one of them before coming to a stop.

Police learned that Lopez was drunk at the time of the crash. He refused medical attention and was arrested.

Lopez was cited for driving under the influence of drugs-alcohol, reckless driving, careless driving, failure to maintain lane, driving without a license, operating with drugs in-vehicle, open alcohol in a motor vehicle, failure to possess registration, failure to possess insurance card, and a cell phone violation.

The crash remains under investigation.