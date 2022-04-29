Lakewood, NJ ‘hit-and-run driver’ arrested after shopping for new tire

LAKEWOOD — A woman who struck a parked vehicle Thursday night was arrested at an auto care center where she stopped to get a new tire.

Township police said a Cadillac Escalade driven by a 37-year-old Toms River woman hit the car parked along Second Avenue near Clifton Avenue around 10 p.m., pushing it into two other vehicles in front of it.

Video posted by The Lakewood Scoop, which was first to report the incident, shows a blue sedan with heavy damage to the rear passenger's side tire. A white pickup truck and dark SUV were parked in front of the sedan.

The impact damaged the Escalade's front passenger tire but the woman was able to travel about two blocks from the crash scene, police said. She was located by police with a tire that fell off her SUV, officials said.

Police arresting a woman at a car care center after a crash in Lakewood 4/28/22 Police arresting a woman at a car care center after a crash in Lakewood 4/28/22 (The Lakewood Scoop) loading...

Stop at a late-night car care center

Photos show the suspect being arrested in the parking lot of QualiCare Oil & Lube at the intersection of 2nd and Monmouth avenues.

The auto care center is open until midnight, according to its website.

The woman, whose identity was not disclosed, was charged with driving under the influence and several other related charges.

No one was injured in the crash.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Netflix’s Most Popular TV Shows Ever These are the most popular TV shows ever on Netflix, based on hours viewed in their first 28 days on streaming.

NJ beach tags guide for summer 2022 We're coming up on another summer at the Jersey Shore! Before you get lost in the excitement of sunny days on the sand, we're running down how much seasonal/weekly/daily beach tags will cost you, and the pre-season deals you can still take advantage of!