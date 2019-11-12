Lakewood cop shoots ‘snarling, growling’ pit bull lose on street

LAKEWOOD — A township cop on Monday shot an “aggressive” pit bull that tried to attack another dog, officials said. The injured dog is expected to recover.

Officers responded 11:45 a.m. to the report of a dog running around Erica Road in the Pine Acres Estates neighborhood.

Police said the pit bull became aggressive toward a golden retriever that was sitting on a porch. The golden retriever ran from the porch and went through a gate into the backyard, according to Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith said.

The officer was concerned that the pit bull would harm the golden retriever and unsuccessfully tried to close the gate, which only seemed to increase the dog's anger, according to Staffordsmith.

Staffordsmith said the officer attempted to create a barrier between the pit bull and himself by retreating to the other side of his patrol car. As the snarling pit bull ran toward the officer, he grabbed his weapon and fired a shot at the dog, police said.

The wounded dog ran to a neighboring yard where it was picked up and taken to a veterinary hospital.

Staffordsmith on Tuesday morning said the pit bull is doing well and is expected to return to its owner by the afternoon.

