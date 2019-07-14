Lakewood Blueclaws fireworks show sparks fire after baseball game

LAKEWOOD — A fireworks display sparked a brush fire on Saturday night behind FirstEnergy Park, home of the Lakewood BlueClaws.

The flames broke out behind center field during the display at the end of the game, according to team spokesman Greg Giombarrese, who also said there were no injuries.

"As with all of our fireworks shows, we had a full compliment of firefighters, fire marshals, and a fire truck on hand. As soon as the fireworks show was completed, they were easily able to safely enter the area and put out the fire,"Giombarrese told New Jersey 101.5.

The BlueClaws are a Class A minor league affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies and play in the Southern Athletic League.

Lakewood police did not immediately return a message.

